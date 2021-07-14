Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $110.78 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.38.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

