Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

PGRE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 69,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,731. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.93 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

