Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,461,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.46% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $74,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PK. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 351,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.