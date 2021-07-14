Patientory 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,222.00 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, Patientory has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. Patientory has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $3,222.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00051814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015729 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.81 or 0.00857283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005354 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

