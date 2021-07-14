Patrick Weiss Sells 4,905 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NYSE:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NYSE:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $580,457.70.

Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $433,552.95.

Twist Bioscience stock traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,491. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

