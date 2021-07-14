Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.900-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $37.37.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 5,828 shares of company stock worth $205,144 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.