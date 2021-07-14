PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for about 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,109,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 272.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after acquiring an additional 603,659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cintas by 63.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cintas by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,536,000 after acquiring an additional 207,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2,576.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,756,000 after acquiring an additional 154,436 shares during the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.23. 11,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,541. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $261.65 and a one year high of $392.25. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

