PDT Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,004 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Papa John’s International worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PZZA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.53. 4,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,078. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.02. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $113.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.