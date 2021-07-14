PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 62,310 Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 62,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,088,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth about $1,791,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $7,211,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $1,399,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth about $272,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKS stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,933. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.03.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,902 shares of company stock worth $4,746,176. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

