PDT Partners LLC Reduces Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after buying an additional 820,171 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $92,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 103.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,517,000 after buying an additional 708,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,136,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,648,000 after buying an additional 700,610 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:A traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.03. 24,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,824. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,853 shares of company stock worth $6,394,507.

A number of equities analysts have commented on A shares. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.84.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

