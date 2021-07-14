PDT Partners LLC Sells 10,214 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,214 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after acquiring an additional 251,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,967,000 after acquiring an additional 80,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,773,000 after buying an additional 393,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,220,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,214,000 after buying an additional 137,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.92. 13,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $170.05 and a 52 week high of $284.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.17.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

