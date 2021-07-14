Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 30.7% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

AbbVie stock opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $206.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.