Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PTK)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PTK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of PTK Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PTK Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PTK Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in PTK Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in PTK Acquisition by 190.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 68,495 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in PTK Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $807,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PTK opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89. PTK Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

PTK Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

