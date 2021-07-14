Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Short Interest Down 99.7% in June

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 11,290,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
In other Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust news, EVP Andrew M. Ioannou sold 13,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $43,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario C. Jr. Ventresca sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $84,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,840 shares of company stock valued at $969,225. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of PEI stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,992. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.47.
About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust
PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.
