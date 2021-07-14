Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Short Interest Down 99.7% in June

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 11,290,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust news, EVP Andrew M. Ioannou sold 13,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $43,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario C. Jr. Ventresca sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $84,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,840 shares of company stock valued at $969,225. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 35,587 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 660,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 103,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 570,640 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEI stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,992. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.47.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

