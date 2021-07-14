PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $152.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.35. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $153.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.62.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

