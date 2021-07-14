Perceptive Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 515,042 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 515,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,219,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XENE traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,147. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.81 million, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. Equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XENE shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

