Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 1,700,000 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Perceptive Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 751,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700,000 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 119.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 68.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 39.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 206,773 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

VRAY traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.50. 21,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,397. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $7.36.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

