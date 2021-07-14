Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) Short Interest Update

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the June 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 440,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PDAC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.24. 4,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,191. Peridot Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDAC. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

