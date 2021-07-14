Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Perion Network stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.16. 46,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,762. The company has a market capitalization of $614.72 million, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. On average, analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after buying an additional 223,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,897,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 451,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 233,818 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

