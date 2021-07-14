Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Raised to C$8.25

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PEYUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.75 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

OTCMKTS:PEYUF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.03. 29,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,648. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.40.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

