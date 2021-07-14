Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PHAT) CEO Alan J. Lane Sells 161,250 Shares

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PHAT) CEO Alan J. Lane sold 161,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $17,090,887.50.

Shares of NYSE:PHAT opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $50.78.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

