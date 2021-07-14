Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) vs. RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Head to Head Comparison

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) and RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Philip Morris International and RLX Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Philip Morris International $76.05 billion 2.04 $8.06 billion $5.17 19.22 RLX Technology $585.40 million 19.32 -$19.63 million N/A N/A

Philip Morris International has higher revenue and earnings than RLX Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Philip Morris International and RLX Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Philip Morris International 0 4 7 0 2.64 RLX Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Philip Morris International currently has a consensus target price of $100.73, suggesting a potential upside of 1.36%. RLX Technology has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 243.41%. Given RLX Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RLX Technology is more favorable than Philip Morris International.

Profitability

This table compares Philip Morris International and RLX Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Philip Morris International 11.20% -85.06% 21.18% RLX Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of RLX Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Philip Morris International beats RLX Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands. It also sells its products under the Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, and Philip Morris brands. In addition, the company owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna A, and Sampoerna U in Indonesia; and Fortune and Jackpot in the Philippines. It markets and sells its products in the European Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia, Australia, Latin America, and Canada. Philip Morris International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China. RLX Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Relx Inc.

