Phoenixcoin (PXC) Market Capitalization Tops $903,694.82

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $903,694.82 and approximately $293.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,761.03 or 0.99843194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00035955 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.69 or 0.01260756 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.29 or 0.00351355 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.98 or 0.00374804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005959 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004997 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009088 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,505,662 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.