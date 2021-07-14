PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.40

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and traded as high as $9.63. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 39,827 shares traded.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,119 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,733 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 20,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

