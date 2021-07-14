PirateCash (PIRATE) Reaches Market Cap of $931,848.75

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $931,848.75 and approximately $2,358.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 33,774,970 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

