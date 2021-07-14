Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 11,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 48,618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 408,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 580,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 54,198 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 28,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,639. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 107.74% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

