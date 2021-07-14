Pizza (PIZZA) Price Tops $0.0459 on Exchanges

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Pizza coin can now be bought for $0.0459 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pizza has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Pizza has a market cap of $1.42 million and $2,712.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001564 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008035 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.31 or 0.01505232 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00011102 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pizza

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

