Plexus (PLXS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Plexus to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Plexus to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PLXS opened at $88.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Plexus has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $193,545.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,344.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $282,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,636,839.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,076 shares of company stock worth $1,045,755 over the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

