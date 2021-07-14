Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 1,788.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,294 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Pure Storage by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pure Storage by 3,322.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTG stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 73,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,204. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

