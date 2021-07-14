Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $295,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Equinix by 29.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its position in Equinix by 6.7% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Equinix by 6.2% during the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $864.48.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $825.09. 1,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,573. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $772.97. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The company has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 180.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.21 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

