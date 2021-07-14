Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of ACM Research at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.33.

ACMR stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,330. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.84.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

