Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 368,713 TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 368,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,477,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,394,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TIXT. National Bankshares set a $40.00 target price on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

TIXT stock opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.70. TELUS International has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.