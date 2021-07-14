Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 799,998 CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 799,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 10.96% of CF Acquisition Corp. V at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $986,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $1,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFV opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.77. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

