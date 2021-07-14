Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Raises Stake in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 951,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,299 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 2.03% of NextGen Acquisition worth $9,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NGAC. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $23,648,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $11,107,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Acquisition by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,263,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 613,625 shares in the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,220,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,085,000. 50.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextGen Acquisition alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on NGAC shares. Benchmark started coverage on NextGen Acquisition in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:NGAC opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

NextGen Acquisition Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.