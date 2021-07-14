Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 235,334 Shares of H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 711,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,334 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition were worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition by 139.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $378,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HIGA opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

