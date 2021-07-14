Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 775,228 Shares of SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) by 46.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 898,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775,228 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in SCVX were worth $8,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVX. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SCVX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,137,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in SCVX during the fourth quarter valued at $2,267,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SCVX during the fourth quarter valued at $927,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in SCVX by 321.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 112,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 85,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in SCVX during the first quarter valued at $493,000. Institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCVX opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.90. SCVX Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $12.37.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

