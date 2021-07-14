Polar Capital Holdings Plc Acquires Shares of 109,622 PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 109,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. On average, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PACW. Truist lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

