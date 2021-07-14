Polar Capital Holdings Plc Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 30.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,289 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in American Express by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after buying an additional 2,291,101 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in American Express by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after buying an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $124,086,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $120,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.16.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $1,640,300.00. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,438 shares of company stock worth $6,607,836. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $172.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.