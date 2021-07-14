Polar Capital Holdings Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Seagen were worth $8,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $231,102,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 849.3% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 913,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,874,000 after acquiring an additional 817,452 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 209.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after purchasing an additional 653,479 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 278.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,688,000 after buying an additional 559,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Seagen by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 339,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,111,000 after purchasing an additional 251,639 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $143.88 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.41. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

In related news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $148,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,181 shares of company stock worth $16,467,175 over the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

