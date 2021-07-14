Polar Capital Holdings Plc Decreases Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 317,408 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.13% of MaxLinear worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,362 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $659,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $298,685.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,475.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20. Insiders have sold a total of 265,394 shares of company stock valued at $16,947,621 over the last ninety days. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $44.05. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.