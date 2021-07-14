Polar Capital Holdings Plc Increases Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 34.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bruker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Bruker by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bruker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 483.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

BRKR opened at $79.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

