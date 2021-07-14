Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 423,919 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 423,919 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.40% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $12,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,351.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $265,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,751,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,995,000 after buying an additional 1,218,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $744,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,843,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.45. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $63.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

