Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 445.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PII traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,122. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 2.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.82.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.