PolkaWar Market Cap Hits $918,250.43 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 121.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded up 156.4% against the dollar. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $918,250.43 and $603,983.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00041828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00115376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00151000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,835.66 or 1.00095353 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.50 or 0.00949558 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

