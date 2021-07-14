Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays cut Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE:POR opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $1,094,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 269.2% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 189,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 138,511 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $24,490,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

