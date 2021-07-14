Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on POR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Portland General Electric from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

POR stock opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.55%.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,490,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 534,259 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 809,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,632,000 after purchasing an additional 421,621 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 50,681.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 355,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 354,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 1,589.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 341,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

