Poshmark (NYSE:POSH) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Poshmark, Inc. (NYSE:POSH) dropped 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.62 and last traded at $38.65. Approximately 7,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 786,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.

In other news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $267,584.52. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $216,986.56.

Poshmark Company Profile (NYSE:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.