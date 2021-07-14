Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.86.

Several research analysts have commented on POW shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

TSE POW opened at C$39.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 87.76, a current ratio of 103.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$23.45 and a 52 week high of C$40.42. The firm has a market cap of C$26.55 billion and a PE ratio of 11.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.94.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$13.39 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.843118 earnings per share for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

