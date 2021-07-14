Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.86.
Several research analysts have commented on POW shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.
TSE POW opened at C$39.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 87.76, a current ratio of 103.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$23.45 and a 52 week high of C$40.42. The firm has a market cap of C$26.55 billion and a PE ratio of 11.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.94.
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.