Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Holdings Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Power Integrations worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $81.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.44. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.34 and a 12 month high of $99.05. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.17.

Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

