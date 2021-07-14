PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in PPD were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PPD by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,190,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,975,000 after buying an additional 781,770 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PPD by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,874 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPD by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,554,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,504,000 after purchasing an additional 772,535 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of PPD by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,436,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,113,000 after purchasing an additional 516,016 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PPD by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,886,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,211,000 after purchasing an additional 233,064 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPD. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price target on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.18. PPD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $46.63.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. PPD had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

